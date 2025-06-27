Fundamental Research Analysts Give Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) a C$0.37 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CVE:YEG opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Yorkton Equity Group has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.22.

Get Yorkton Equity Group alerts:

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.