Fundamental Research Analysts Give Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) a C$0.37 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of CVE:YEG opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Yorkton Equity Group has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.22.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile
