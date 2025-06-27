Investors Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.