Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 36.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTI opened at $299.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.69 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

