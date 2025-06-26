Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $144.22 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $144,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.