Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $280.35 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

