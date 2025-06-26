KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MA opened at $550.02 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.