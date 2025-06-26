TigerOak Management L.L.C. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This trade represents a 48.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $295.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

