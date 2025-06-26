KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

