AMI Asset Management Corp Has $253,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

