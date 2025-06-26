Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

