Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.