4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

