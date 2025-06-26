3,118 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

