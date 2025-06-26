Sabal Trust CO Sells 281 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

RTX stock opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

