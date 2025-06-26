DLK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 185.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.