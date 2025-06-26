Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $210.54 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.93. The company has a market cap of $591.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

