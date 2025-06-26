Family CFO Inc Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

