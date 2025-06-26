AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $185.64 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

