Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 7,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE ORCL opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.