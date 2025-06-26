Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Pfizer has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pfizer stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

