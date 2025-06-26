Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 38,926 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

