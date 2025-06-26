Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

