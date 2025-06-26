Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 101,487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,487 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

