Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 216.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

