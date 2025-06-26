Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0%

McDonald’s stock opened at $285.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.