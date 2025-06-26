Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

