Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Trimmed by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

