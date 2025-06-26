Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

DIS opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.