LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

