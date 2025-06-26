KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 170.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 464,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.