GenTrust LLC Buys 42 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,572,448. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.55. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

