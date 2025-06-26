GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 2.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The firm has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

