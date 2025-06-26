ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $43,000. FFG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the first quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 207.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $815.24 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

