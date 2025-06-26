Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1%

CRM opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.75. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

