Financial Life Planners Sells 521 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Life Planners cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 20.8% of Financial Life Planners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $543.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

