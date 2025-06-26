KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

