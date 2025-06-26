Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.