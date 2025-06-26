Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

