Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 137,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

CVX stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.