Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,589 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.