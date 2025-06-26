Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $371.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average of $346.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

