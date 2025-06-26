Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $371.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

