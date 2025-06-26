Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

