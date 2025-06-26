Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

