PDS Planning Inc Buys 250 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

American Express Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AXP opened at $308.73 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

