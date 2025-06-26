Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 644,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,298.00. The stock has a market cap of $542.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,018.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

