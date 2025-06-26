LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

