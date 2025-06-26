Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

