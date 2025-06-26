Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

