GenTrust LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.