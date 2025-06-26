Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

